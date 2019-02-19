|
Dr. John Tully
Gettysburg - Dr. John J. (Jack) Tully, 83, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born June 21, 1935 in Scranton, PA the son of the late J. Joseph and Phyllis McGuigan Tully. He was predeceased by his first wife Mary Claire McCool in 1968, as well as two infant children.
Dr. Tully graduated Scranton Preparatory School and the University of Scranton receiving his DDS from the University of Pennsylvania in 1959. He served in the US Navy from 1959 - 1964 rising to the rank of Lt. He was stationed at Naval Hospital Newport, RI, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Naval Hospital Argentia, Newfoundland.
In 1964 he moved his family to Gettysburg to continue his dental career. His son, Dr. Paul Tully, joined him in practice in 1995, and he continued to practice with him until his retirement. Jack was very active in his church and community affairs. He was active in State, Local and National Dental Associations, served as an Officer and Trustee in the Pennsylvania Dental Association and delegate to state and national meetings. He was appointed to the Council on Dental Insurance by the American Dental Association. Dr. Tully held fellowship in American Academy of General Dentistry, International College of Dentists and the American College of Dentists.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Blair Tully, eight children; Thomas Tully and his wife Kelly of St. Peters, PA, Eileen Shupp and her husband Michael of Dallastown, PA, Maureen DePasquale and her husband Anthony of Cherry Hill, PA, Dr. Paul Tully and his wife Lisa of Gettysburg, PA, Dr. James Tully and his wife Dana of Eyota, MN, Michael Polinski and his wife Deborah of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, William Polinski of Williamsport, PA, Amanda Frazee and her husband Murray of Eugene, OR, 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, two brothers; Joseph J. Tully of New Britain, CT and Robert J. Tully and his wife Sarah of Newport News, VA.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 21, 2109 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, High Street, Gettysburg, PA at 11:00 AM. Private interment will take place at St. Francis Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA. The family will receive friends at Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to the National Parkinson Foundation.org or SpiriTrust Hospice, 260 West High Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 19, 2019