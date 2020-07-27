1/1
John Wherley Sr.
John Wherley Sr.

Glenville - John E. Wherley, Sr., 77, died peacefully at home on July 26, 2020. Born on June 15th, 1943, he was the husband of Darlene (Kneller) Wherley for 54 years. John was the son of the late Allen R. Wherley and Ethel (Weikert) Wherley Brockway. He was the 13th of 17 children.

John was a U.S. Army veteran having served proudly in Germany. He retired from Roadway Express after 28 years and over 3 million miles of safe driving. After retirement he couldn't stay out of a truck and worked part time for L&H Trucking and R.H. Crawford, Inc and helped the Amish. He was a member of the American Legion and Mosquito Creek Sportsman Club. John enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Clinton County. He also enjoyed hunting, gardening, working on the farm and watching Mountain Men.

In addition to his wife, Darlene, he is survived by his sons, John Jr. and his wife Sherry, Christopher and his wife Patti, Stephen and his wife Riva. His grandchildren, Katie, Zachary, Nicholas (Leslie), Nathan (Colleen), Seth (Ashley), Owen, Mya, Tia, Bly, and Zane and great-grandchildren, Reed, Leilah, Brayden, Kendrick, Leiland and another one due in September.

Surviving also are his brothers, Bill, Jim and Donald and his sisters, Helen Bollinger, Shirley Werner, Nancy Plunkett and Linda Wherley. He was predeceased by his brothers, Richard, Ray, Robert, Herbert, David and Fred and sisters, Ruth Yohe, Dorothy Wherley, and Evelyn Workman.

A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held on Thursday at 11:00AM at Lazarus United Church of Christ, 5101 S. Church St. Lineboro MD with a viewing from 10:00-11:00AM at the church. He will be laid to rest following the service at Marburg Memorial Gardens in Hanover with military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Funeral Services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.,

Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
July 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of John's passing. ( I worked at the doctor's office on Broadway for 32 years) Always enjoyed talking to him.
Suzy Shaffer
Acquaintance
