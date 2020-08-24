John Ziegler
New Oxford - John W. Ziegler, Jr., 99 of New Oxford passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Cross Keys Village - The Brethren Home Community. He was the beloved husband of the late Nadine R. (Yealy) Ziegler who passed away on December 31, 2008.
Born December 20, 1920 in Hanover, he was a son of the late John W., Sr. and Jenny Ziegler.
John is fondly remembered as an easy-going man who got along with everyone. A proud U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, he was a member of American Legion Post # 14 in Hanover. He was also a member of the National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association. John was dedicated to his faith, and was also a long time faithful member of Grace United Church of Christ in Hanover. He enjoyed woodworking as a hobby, and also dedicated his talent as a craftsman for his church.
Mr. Ziegler is survived by his daughter, Susan M. Foerster and her husband, Richard of Chambersburg, his granddaughter, Beth A. Snyder and her husband, Richard of Columbia, MD, as well as 2 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Brendan.
In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Louis Ziegler and Jim Ziegler.
A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held in private. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover with military honors rendered by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Church of Christ; 100 4th St.; Hanover, PA 17331.
