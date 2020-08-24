1/1
John Ziegler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Ziegler

New Oxford - John W. Ziegler, Jr., 99 of New Oxford passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Cross Keys Village - The Brethren Home Community. He was the beloved husband of the late Nadine R. (Yealy) Ziegler who passed away on December 31, 2008.

Born December 20, 1920 in Hanover, he was a son of the late John W., Sr. and Jenny Ziegler.

John is fondly remembered as an easy-going man who got along with everyone. A proud U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, he was a member of American Legion Post # 14 in Hanover. He was also a member of the National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association. John was dedicated to his faith, and was also a long time faithful member of Grace United Church of Christ in Hanover. He enjoyed woodworking as a hobby, and also dedicated his talent as a craftsman for his church.

Mr. Ziegler is survived by his daughter, Susan M. Foerster and her husband, Richard of Chambersburg, his granddaughter, Beth A. Snyder and her husband, Richard of Columbia, MD, as well as 2 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Brendan.

In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Louis Ziegler and Jim Ziegler.

A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held in private. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover with military honors rendered by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Church of Christ; 100 4th St.; Hanover, PA 17331.

To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved