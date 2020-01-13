Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Hanover - Joseph C. Groft, 42 of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home.

Born December 28, 1977 in Hanover, he was the son of James H. Groft Sr. and Joanne E. (Frock) Groft.

Joe was a graduate of New Oxford High School and enjoyed playing his guitar and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his parents is one brother, James H. Groft Jr. and three nephews, Jerry Groft Jr., Andrew Groft and James H. Groft III. He was preceded in death by a brother Jerry L. Groft Sr.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown with Rev. Mr. Thomas Aumen officiating. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown. Friends and relatives will be received Thursday at the funeral home from 12:00 noon to the time of the service.

Contributions in memory of Joseph may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
