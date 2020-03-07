Services
Joseph "Larry" Doll

Joseph "Larry" Doll Obituary
Joseph "Larry" Doll

Abbottstown - Joseph "Larry" Doll, 81, entered into God's peaceful care on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home.

Born on Monday, August 29, 1938 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Clair and Miriam Baublitz Doll. Larry was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He enjoyed nature, listening to music, singing and dancing. Larry loved his family and life so much that he could brighten a room, just by being in it. His amazing heart and soul will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his aunt, Rosella Rang of Hanover; his cousin and caregiver, Rose Linebaugh of Abbottstown; and numerous other cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church by The Rev. Philip G. Burger. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6084 W. Canal Road, Abbottstown, PA 17301 or to the HART Center, 450 E. Golden Lane, New Oxford, PA 17350.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
