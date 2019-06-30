Services
Joseph H. Covert


1966 - 2019
Joseph H. Covert Obituary
Joseph H. Covert

York Springs - Joseph H. Covert, 52, of York Springs, PA, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. He was born August 4, 1966 in Portsmouth, VA to Christine P. (Stachelski) Covert and the late George C. Covert. Joseph worked as an auto mechanic for much of his life.

In addition to his mother, Joseph is survived by a brother, Anthony Covert and wife, Patricia of Leesburg, VA; nephew, Benjamin C. Covert and niece, Leslie C. Covert, both of Leesburg, VA.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.
Published in Evening Sun on June 30, 2019
