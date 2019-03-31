|
Joseph M. Pisula
Gloucester Point, VA - Joseph M. Pisula, 63, of Gloucester Point, VA, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his home.
Born June 2, 1955 in Philadelphia, he was the son of Amy H. (Hogge) Pisula and the late Dr. Vincent P. Pisula Jr.
Joe was retired from the United States Naval Reserve, where he served as a commander. He was a boat captain for almost all of his life. He was a 1973 graduate of St. Francis Prep., Spring Grove, and a graduate of Calhoon MEBA Marine Engineering School, Easton, MD. Joe enjoyed his time volunteering for the Salvation Army as a bell ringer, but his true passion was his love for the water spending time boating and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his mother are two sisters, Mary Pisula-Stewart of Westfield, NJ and Peggy Miller of Hanover; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Vincent Paul Pisula III; a brother-in-law, Clarence "Shorty" Miller; and a niece Amy R. Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received Friday, at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Contributions in memory of Joe may be made to the Navy Seal Foundation, 1619 D Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23459 or the Salvation Army, 114 Broadway, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 31, 2019