Hanover - Joseph John Newberger, III, 81, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover. He was the loving husband of Marie E. (Dill) Newberger; together they shared 61 years of marriage.

Born March 18, 1938 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph John, Jr. and Mildred C. (Ittner) Newberger.

Joseph was a devoted husband and father. He loved his family and cherished the time spent with them; in his younger years he would coach his children's football and softball games and as he and his family grew, he would cheer on his grandchildren at their games from the stands. Joseph worked as a lineman for at BG&E, retiring after 43 years. In his free time Joseph enjoyed history books, especially ones related to WW II, he enjoyed watching the Baltimore Ravens and loved spending time detailing his lime green 2007 Dodge Charger.

In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by four children, Dawn Eileen Schlimm of Hanover, Joseph John Newberger, IV and his wife Theresa of Baltimore, Kevin Reese Newberger of Baltimore, Brett William Newberger and his partner Paul Yankelunas of Baltimore; four grandchildren, Amanda Edwards, Derrick Schlimm, Trevor Schlimm, Samuel Newberger and two great grandchildren, Ava and Amaya Edwards.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his son-in-law Wayne T. Schlimm.

There will be no public viewing, following cremation the family will have a time to share memories of Joseph from 12-4 pm on Friday, November 29, 2019 at his daughter's house, 30 Violet Dr., Hanover PA.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or online at www.diabetes.org/donate

To share memories of Joseph John Newberger, III, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
