Josephine A. Bankert
Abbottstown - Josephine (Altland) Bankert, 101, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. She was the wife of the late Fred W. Bankert, who died in August 1999. She was an amazing daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
Josephine was born July 2, 1918, in Paradise Twp., York Co., the daughter of the late Cletus P. and Martha M. (Murphy) Bankert.
Josephine was a member of Emmanuel U.C.C. in Abbottstown, where she was also a member of Women of Emmanuel and sang in the choir for 50 years. She was a skilled artist who donated a huge hand painted mural to Emmanuel, and a renowned seamstress who made many wedding dresses, including those for her own children.
Josephine is survived by a daughter, Susan B. Meckley of Abbottstown, two sons, Thomas S. Bankert of Hanover, and David B. Bankert and his wife Nancy of New Oxford, eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. She was predeceased by a son, Philip L. Bankert, a sister, Jean Zartman, a son-in-law, David Meckley and two daughters-in-law, Donna Bankert and Mary Lou Bankert. Her family will miss their weekly Sunday lunches and sharing a laugh over whatever crazy concoction she cooked up that day.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 AM at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Abbottstown, with her pastor, Rev. Dr. Margaret J. Wise officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Dr, Ste 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607, or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Corporate Cr, Ste 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 25, 2019