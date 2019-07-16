Josephine Brill



Hanover - Josephine C. (Alascio) Brill, age 90, passed away with her family by her side, on July 14, 2019 at Utz Terrace in Hanover. She was the loving wife of the late Russell R. Brill, who passed away in 2005.



Josephine was born in Baltimore MD on May 28, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Maria (Berranco) Alascio.



She is survived by her daughters Lillian M. Rausch, Kathleen King, Bernadette Crouse and Jacqueline Lowman; her son Russell R. Brill Jr, Robert H. Brill Sr., Henry A. Brill and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy McBee and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters.



Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday at 1:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St.,, Spring Grove PA 17362. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hanover. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 12-1 PM.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , of PA, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg PA 17110.



Published in Evening Sun on July 16, 2019