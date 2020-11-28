1/1
Josephine "Jo" Cook
1937 - 2020
Josephine "Jo" Cook

Hanover - Josephine "Jo" Cook, 83, of Hanover, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover.

Born on Friday, March 5, 1937 in Doncaster, England she was the daughter of the late Eric and Evelyn Cooke. After moving to the United States in 1957, she worked at Hanover Canning Company and Miller Chemical and Fertilizer, LLC for 32 years before retiring in 2002. Jo enjoyed watching golf and tennis, reading mystery novels, keeping up with the Royal family, and shopping at flea markets.

Left behind to cherish her memory, are her adopted family, Lori Hoover, Nichole Marsh, her husband, Adam, and their children, Megan Trimmer and her companion, Matt Collins, and Jonathan Hoover; and many friends.

Services for Jo will be held privately.

Jo loved animals and rescued and cared for many pets throughout her life. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Old Tails Senior Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 205, Hanover, PA 17331.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
