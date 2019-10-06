|
|
Josette C. Fahey
Glenville - Josette C. Fahey, 73, of Glenville, PA, entered into God's Eternal care, Friday, October 4, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Born December 17, 1945, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Umberto and Sadie (Salmeri) Giordano. She was the loving wife of the late Donald W. Fahey with whom she shared forty-five years of marriage until his passing on September 9, 2016.
Josette was a graduate of Mount Saint Agnes High School in Baltimore, MD. She was the office manager of Parcel Plus for over 25 years.
Josette was a Faithful servant of God and long serving parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA, where she was a Eucharistic Minister, office and vacation bible school volunteer, and a member of the bereavement committee. She was a founding member and past president of the Bon Amici Lodge and a former vice president of the Friends of Italy, Amici d'Italia, of Hanover, PA. She served as a Manheim Township Planning Board Member, a Pro Life Advocate, a Hanover Hospital volunteer, and a member of the Hanover Republican Club.
Supportive mother, band and sports Mom, Josette was a creative and forward thinking woman with ideas ahead of her time. Official cheerleader and encourager for her kids and grandkids, Josette was always true and lived her faith....you must build people up.
Very artistic and creative, Josette loved to paint, garden and cook. Above all, she treasured spending time with her family, friends and helping others.
Josette is survived by her children, Christina M. Fahey of Reisterstown, MD, Angela M. Meekins and her husband, Major Brian of Fairfax Station, VA; and Joseph D. Fahey and his wife, Andrea of Arlington, VA; five grandchildren, Abaigael, Kiera and Conor Meekins and Margot J. and Audra Fahey; one brother, Salvatore "Larry" Giordano of Wilson, NC.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate and remember Josette will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA, with Monsignor James M. Lyons as celebrant. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 2:00-4:00PM and 6:00-8:00PM, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, and from 10:00-11:00AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
Memorial contributions in Josette's memory may be made to the Gabriel Project, C/O of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 6, 2019