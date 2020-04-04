Services
Hanover - Joyann M. Bair, 61, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in York, PA with her loving family by her side.

Born April 15, 1958 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of Marvin and Anna Mae (Rohrbaugh) Mummert. Joyann was the loving wife of Lauren K. Bair with whom she would have shared 40 years of marriage this August.

Joyann was a member of Pleasant Hill Brethren, Spring Grove, PA. Joyann loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Joyann also enjoyed volunteering at Adams County Rescue Mission.

In addition to her loving husband, Lauren, Joyann is survived by her children, Lori A. Bair of Hanover, PA, Daniel R. Bair of Hanover, PA, Kevin L. Bair and wife Heather of New Oxford, PA, and Ellie J. Bair and companion Jose of Hanover, PA; seven grandchildren, Carlie, Mackenzie , Jose, Savannah, Lola, Miguel, and Dakota; a brother, Ray Mummert and wife Sharon of Abbottstown, PA; and a sister, Mary Yohe and husband David of Spring Grove, PA.

In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the COVID-19 virus, services for Joyann will be held privately. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery, Spring Grove, PA. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Joyann may be made to Bible Helps, 1455 Abbottstown Pike, Hanover, PA 17331

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
