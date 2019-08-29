|
|
Judith A. (Hoke) Lee
King of Prussia - Judith A. (Hoke) Lee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Arden Courts Assisted Living in King of Prussia, PA. She was 72. Ms. Lee was a resident of King of Prussia and was formerly of Hanover, PA. She worked for 20 years as a treasurer for the Borough of Hanover.
Judith was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. She had a lifelong pursuit of education and higher learning, earning many certificates in accounting and advanced computer skills. Judith was a road warrior who loved to travel and drive in her corvette.
Born in Hanover, PA on June 26, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Donald Michael Hoke and Ruth Vivian (Kneller) Hoke. Surviving is her loving family including a son, Michael H. Lee and his wife, Dawn, of Hanover, PA; 2 daughters, Kendra Lee Simes and her husband, Jeffrey, of New York, NY and Michelle A. May and her husband, Shawn, of King of Prussia, PA; 4 grandchildren: Zachary, Nicholas, Addison and Alexa; 3 brothers: William J., John R. and Joseph B. Hoke; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald M. Hoke, Jr.; and her life-long partner, Robert L. Bennett.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:20 AM; with her Funeral Mass starting at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judith's memory to the Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA.
Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 29, 2019