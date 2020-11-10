Judith Elizabeth Caler Heck
Wilkesboro, NC - Mrs. Judith Elizabeth Caler Heck, age 81 of Wilkesboro passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist-Wilkes Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Scenic Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Mrs. Heck was born June 28, 1939 in Hanover, PA to Louise Catherine Caler. Mrs. Heck had been an EMT with Wilkes County EMS, an RN at Britthaven Nursing Home and had retired as an Emergency Room Nurse at Wilkes Regional Medical Center after 20 years of service. Judith received multiple publishing awards and published poetry in the numerous publications; Timeless Pursuit; Eber & Wein Publishing, National Library of Poetry, Sparrow Grass Poetry and Best Poets of 2011 Anthology. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Hanover, PA and an active parishioner of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Wilkesboro.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years; Fern Melvin Heck.
She is survived by two sons; Anthony J. Urick and Victoria of Romeoville, IL and Richard G. Urick and Donna of St. Petersburg, FL, a daughter; Beth Brown of Wilkesboro, eight grandchildren; Kelly Griffin, Brandy Stiles, Tiffany McGinty all of PA, Joy Urick, Valerie Meany both of IL, Shannon H. Delp, Nicole Hockensmith both of NC and Jason Griffin of FL, fifteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandson and long time friend and neighbor; Mildred Laws of Wilkesboro.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 2361, North Wilkesboro or the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 9, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com
.