Judith Kay Miller
Bonneauville - Judith Kay Miller, 73, of Bonneauville, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.
Born February 15, 1946 in Monroe, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Thomas W. and Adeline T. (Hartwig) Mahle. Judith was the loving wife of the late Willie Clay "Hoyt" Honeycutt who passed in 1969, and Leverne "Bert" A. Miller to whom she was married for 37 years and passed on December 8, 2006.
Judith was a coffee hostess at Sheetz in Gettysburg, PA prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Goodman of Monroe, Wisconsin.
Judith is survived by three sons, John K. Mahle of Spring Grove, PA, Frank W. Honeycutt of Hanover, PA, and Ty A. Miller of Spring Grove, PA; a daughter, Lori L. Little of Gettysburg, PA; eleven grandchildren; and two sisters, Bev Hanson and Marianna Altmann, both of Monroe, WI.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Judith will be held 12:00PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA with the Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00PM, Monday, September 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
