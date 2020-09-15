Judith Maust
Hanover - Judith Alice Campbell Maust, 77, of Hanover, PA, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at University of Maryland Hospital, following a 12-year battle with oral cancer. She was born in Penn Run, PA, on June 26, 1943 to the late James Mahan Campbell and Marie (Rohacheck) Campbell.
Judy profoundly impacted everyone she met and considered it essential to help others. She was a friend to many, but most importantly, a loving, caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She celebrated 55 years of marriage to Walter E. Maust, Jr. on June 12, 2020. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Julie Helman and her husband Bruce; Erika Neiderer and her husband Larry; and Dave Maust and his wife Lynn Bergschneider. She is survived by four grandchildren: Trey and Katie Helman, and Alexa and Tristin Neiderer. She is also survived by her mother, Marie, and five siblings: Peggy (Campbell) Kuerzi, John Campbell, Robert Campbell, Marilyn (Campbell) Howard, and Linda (Campbell) Erickson. She was preceded in death by her father, James Campbell, and sister Janet (Campbell) Mallino.
Judy graduated as the valedictorian of Penns Manor High School in 1961. She earned her A.B. with a major in mathematics from Gettysburg College in 1965, where she was president of her Sigma Kappa Sorority. After graduation, she worked for Provident Insurance, ITT, and as a part-time office manager in her husband's dental practice for many years.
Judy's Christian faith was important. She was an active member of Trinity United Church of Christ, serving as Sunday school and vacation Bible school teachers, choir member, Women of Trinity member, Christian Education committee member, and Consistory member. She also served on the Penn Central Conference board for three terms.
Judy was an avid volunteer, particularly promoting her life-long love of reading. She devoted countless hours to the Hanover Library for more than 36 years and served on the York County Library System board for several terms. She remained active with Friends of the Library since her retirement from the board of directors. She also served as President of the Hanover Public Library Association, President of the York County Library System, and treasurer for the Friends of the Library.
She also supported her community as a volunteer with the Gettysburg Association, Gettysburg College Board of Directors as a representative of the Gettysburg Women's League, South Western Athletic Booster Club, Hanover Hospital Auxiliary, Auxiliary of the Pennsylvania Dental Association, and as a York County 4-H advisor.
While her many roles in community service over her life are impressive, it was clear to everyone who knew her that her love for family was paramount. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, warmly welcomed everyone into her home, and was there to support anyone who needed anything, always.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 12 -2 PM at Wetzel Funeral Home, 549 Caelisle Street, Hanover, PA. Short visitations with the family, masks, and social distancing will be in effect. A private family service will be held afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331 or Guthrie Memorial Library, 2 Library Place, Hanover, PA 17331.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com