Judy A. Lagana
Abbottstown - Passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 28 2019 at the age of 66.
She was born on November 8 1952 in Arlington Va. She was preceded in death by her father Selby Lagana, mother Margaret Lagana, a brother James Lagana, 1 niece Michelle Wagaman, 1 nephew James Lagana II.
She is survived by her children 2 sons 1 daughter: Tim Canard and wife Amy of Fernandina, Florida, Nick Gorman and wife Mica of Hellam, PA, Lisa Canard of Abbottstown, PA and siblings Selby Lagana and wife Marie of Virginia, Linda Taylor of Maryland, George Lagana and wife Cathy of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Liz Herring of Hanover PA, Bonnie Smith of McSherrystown, PA, Brenda Clark and husband Larry of Sterling VA, Cindy Lagana and lifelong companion Sam McCachren of Hanover, PA,Gary Lagana of Melbourne, Florida, she is survived by 7 grandchildren Amber and husband of Abbottstown Christian and companion Halli of Hanover Taylor,Regan,Caitlin,Logan,Damien 9 great grandchildren and 18 nieces and nephews.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 3, 2019