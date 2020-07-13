1/1
Julia Evelyn Matthews
Julia Evelyn Matthews

Littlestown - Julia Evelyn Matthews, 98, formerly of Littlestown, died Sunday, July 12, at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Utz Terrace, Hanover. Born August 20, 1921 in Elkins, WV, she was the daughter of the late Elam C. & Olive (Palmer) Wyatt. Evelyn was a bookkeeper at Hadco Products, Inc. of Littlestown for 20 years retiring in 1986.

Surviving are her son, David Matthews of Littlestown; daughter-in-law, Nancy Ammons of Hanover and son-in-law, Dale Thomas of Littlestown; her 7 grandchildren and5 great grandchildren. Evelyn was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Jean Sharpley, her son Robert Allen Ammons, her daughter Janet Thomas, her three brothers: Virgil, Eston & Lawrence Wyatt and her two sisters, Trecie Dillon and Freda Shultz. Evelyn was a member of Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown.

Graveside Service is Thursday, July 16, at 11 A.M. at Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, with Pastor Tammy Blose officiating. There will be no Viewing. Memorials in Eveyn's name may be sent to her church @ 50 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
