Julia L. A. Mummert
Hanover - Julia L. A. Mummert, 94, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Home, Hanover, PA.
Born February 24, 1925 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Emma (Utz) Brumgard. Julia was the loving wife of the late Lester G. Mummert who died May 23, 1995.
Julia was a member of St. Bartholomew's United Church (ELCA), Hanover, PA, where she was involved in the Sunday School Class and Women's Group. She was a Hanover Area Council of Churches PAL Lunch Volunteer and former Mall Walker.
Julia worked at the Hanover Public School District and then South Western School District, where she retired after many years on the support staff. After retirement she worked part-time at the former Nell's Grocery Store.
Julia enjoyed mowing her grass on her John Deere Tractor, doing jig-saw puzzles, piece quilting, embroidery, and spending time with her family.
Julia is survived by her children, Gerald L. Mummert, Judy A. Mummert, Linda J. Moose, and Joan M. Coleman, all of Hanover, PA; two grandchildren, David Moose and Rebecca Rummel; three great-grandchildren; and two step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gilbert M. Brumgard and Richard C. Brumgard; and a sister, Hilda C. Markle.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Bartholomew's United Church, ELCA, 1204 Grand Valley Road, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Steven E. Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories from 10:00-11:00 AM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in Rest Hanover Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Julia's memory to St. Bartholomew's United Church, ELCA, 1204 Grand Valley Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019