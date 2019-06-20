|
|
June A. Keefer
Littlestown - June A. Keefer, 85 of Littlestown died Tuesday June 18 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of George A. Keefer who died July 1, 1995. They were married for 45 years. Born June 10, 1934 in Mt. Carmel, PA, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Mary E. Mostik Long. June attended Littlestown High school and worked for Windsor shoe, Littlestown, Conewago Dairy, Uni Mart and retired from Super Shoe of Hanover.
She is survived by her daughter Donna A. Motter and husband Larry of Lovettsville, VA and her son Donald A. and Peggy Keefer of Littlestown. Her 5 grandchildren, Matthew and Bradley Motter, McKensie and Skylar Keefer, Ashley West and 5 great grand children, Willow and Iris Motter, Eli and Nate Motter and Ayden Griffin and son in law Ronald West and Rose of Gettysburg. She was predeceased by her daughter Debbie West in 1995. June loved playing bingo, her cats, attending her flower gardens and spending time with family, and her grand and great grandchildren. Funeral Service is Saturday June 22 at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home with Rev. H. Lee Brumback II officiating.
Viewing will be Saturday 1 hour before the service. Interment will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Contributions have been asked to go to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville RD., Gettysburg PA 17325 or Central PA Chapter Cystic Fibrosis, 600 Corporate Circle, Suite 103, Harrisburg PA 17110. Online Condolences may be shared on www.littlesf.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 20, 2019