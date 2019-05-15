Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
June Fishel

Forked River, NJ - June Fishel, 82, of Forked River, NJ, passed away on May 12, 2019, at Hampton Ridge Nursing Home in Toms River, NJ. She was born in Hanover, PA, and lived in Spring Grove, PA, before moving to Forked River. June worked at York Hospital in York, PA, as a Medical Records Clerk for over 20 years. She was a member of United Church of Christ in Hanover, PA.

June was predeceased by her beloved husband Edward Fishel in 1984. She is survived by her loving daughter Emeline Fishel of Forked River, NJ, her brother Jay Tiehel and wife Elizabeth of TN, and her sister Joy Myers of Spring Grove, PA.

A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Evening Sun from May 15 to May 16, 2019
