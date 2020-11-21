Justin Ayers
Hanover - Justin Anthony Thomas Ayers, 27, of Hanover, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home.
Born Sunday, May 16, 1993 in Towson, MD, he was a son of Thomas E. Ayers of Westminster, MD and Christina L. (Engle) Ayers of Hanover. He was also the stepson of Randy Laughman.
Justin loved spending time with his friends and family; he was a fun-loving person who was always smiling. In his free time, Justin enjoyed football and skateboarding. Justin was loved by many and will be missed by all.
In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by three siblings, Nickol Engle of Orrtanna, Derek Engle of Washington DC, Brandon Ayers of Lancaster, Randall and Ryan Laughman, both of Hanover; one niece; three nephews and many other loving family members and friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Justin will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Vern Annis officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and then again on Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD. Pallbearers will be; Thomas Ayers, Derek Engle, Brandon Ayers, Ryan Laughman, Randy Laughman and Brandon Lookenbill. Due to COVID-19 we ask that all attending the funeral wear masks and socially distance; if you are unable to attend the service you can view the service via livestream by going to www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
and clicking on Justin's obituary and there will be a link at the top of his obituary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Not One More, 320 Loucks Road, Suite 103, York PA 17404.
