Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Justin Neiderer Obituary
Pasadena, MD - Justin Thomas Neiderer, 30, passed away April 14, 2020 in Carroll County, Maryland. He was born February 19, 1990 in Hanover, PA. Services were held Saturday, April 18, 2020, a very sad day, at Wetzel Funeral Home, Hanover, PA. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, only the immediate family could attend. A family gathering will be held at a later date.

Justin loved the Chicago Bears, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He was always helping where he could, with a smile on his face, ready to go, saying "let's get this day started".

Contributions in memory of Justin Thomas Neiderer may be made to Mullaney House, 1302 Whitman Dr., Glen Burnie, MD 21060.

To share memories of Justin Thomas Neiderer, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
