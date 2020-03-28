|
Justine L. Staub
Hanover - Justine L. Staub, 72, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Leo J. Staub to whom she shared 51 years of marriage.
Born April 6, 1947 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Slusser) Little.
Justine was retired from Tooling & Dynamic in York, and was a 1965 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. Justine's greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four daughters, Lisa Garcia and husband Cesar of Hanover, Lori Staub of Hanover, Terri Ruqus and husband Steve of Melbourne Beach, FL and Toni Dell and husband Troy of Hagerstown, MD; eight grandchildren, Alexis, Isaiah, Caleb, Gillian, Madison, Tyler, Emily and A.J.; two siblings, Charlotte Mickley and Terry Little both of Hanover.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Justine may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020