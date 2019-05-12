|
Karen Owen Hutchison
East Berlin - Karen Owen Hutchison, age 63, peacefully went to be with the Lord, on the evening of Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Karen was born on November 3, 1955 in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Peggy Jean (Holmes) and William Ray Owen.
She was a 1979 graduate of Western Carolina University, where she obtained her bachelor's degree in early childhood education. A natural born teacher, Karen was dedicated to shaping the lives of third graders at Bermudian Springs Elementary School for 30 years while earning her Master's equivalency.
Loving mother of daughters, Erin Hutchison (Joshua Moe) and Casey Hutchison. She is survived by father, William R. Owen, Sr. and brother, William R. Jr. (Debbie) Owen. Predeceased by mother, Peggy Owen.
Karen was deeply caring and compassionate, she loved to learn, teach, travel, and explore, but most of all she loved to laugh, make others laugh, and spread joy.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Karen touched are invited to the Celebration of her Life at Dillsburg Community Church, 412 Mountain Rd, Dillsburg, PA on Sunday, May 19th at 2:00 PM. Light refreshments to immediately follow.
Published in Evening Sun on May 12, 2019