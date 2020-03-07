Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Karen Zechman

Karen Zechman Obituary
Karen Zechman

Hanover - Karen Lynn Zechman, 60, of Hanover, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at York Hospital with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Dennis D. Zechman, Sr., Hanover. Together they shared 36 years of marriage.

Born October 4, 1959 in Morgantown, WV, she was the daughter of John Alfred and Dorothy Mae (Sabolo) Rosenberger, Morgantown, WV.

Karen was a manager of Arby's, Hanover for more than 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed trips to Disney World at Christmas and loved the Disney character Goofy.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her children, Paul Gibson and wife Michelle and their children, Alexzander, Madeline and Emma, Oak Park, CA, Kara Stultz and husband David, Hanover and Dennis D. Zechman, Jr. and his fiance Wayne Silver, Owings Mills, MD; brothers, Joe Rosenberger, Morgantown, WV and William Rosenberger and wife Jennifer, Morgantown, WV and sister, Mary McIe and husband Erick, Gaston, SC.

She was preceded in death by her brother Raymond Rosenberger.

There will be no services.

Contributions in memory of Karen Zechman may be made to Make A Wish Foundation of Central PA, Carnegie Professional Campus, 2649B Carnegie Road, York, PA 17402.

To share memories of Karen Zechman, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
