Hanover - On Thursday April 25th Karl B. Allingham left this world for a better one at age 40. Born Nov. 14 1978 , he was proceeded in death by his father Larry Allingham and son Kole Allingham. He leaves behind his mother Barbara Allingham. Siblings Lee Bratton s.o. Patrick, Rebekah Allingham, Scott Allingham s.o. Jennifer , April Allingham s.o. Jeremy , Lowell Allingham s.o. Carla and Jee Young. Neices and nephews Tyler, Dakota, Tristan, Coletta and Stephen. He was charismatic, funny, kind and will be missed by all who knew him. He donated his hair many times to Locks of Love;was a great singer, cook and listener. A celebration of life will be held privately. John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Published in Evening Sun on May 5, 2019
