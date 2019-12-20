Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Katherine M. Zinn

Katherine M. Zinn Obituary
Katherine M. Zinn

Hanover - Katherine M. "Katty" Zinn, 95, of Hanover, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of John R. "Buck" Zinn Sr. who died July 18, 1995.

Born August 25, 1924 in McSherrystown, she was the daughter of the late Edgar L. and Martha C. (Krichten) Bolin.

Katty was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and spending time with her friends and family.

Surviving are three sons, Gerald W. Zinn and wife Vonnie of New Oxford, Bradley J. Zinn and wife Annette and David A. Zinn and wife Denise all of Hanover; a daughter-in-law, Anna M. Zinn Owings of McSherrystown; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Robert L. Bolin of New Oxford and Lawrence E. "Gump" Bolin of McSherrystown. She was preceded in death by a son, John R. "Jack" Zinn Jr. and five siblings, Dolores Runk, Helen Groft, Darrell F., Dennis J., and Richard C. Bolin. Katty welcomed her grandson Brian A. Zinn into heaven shortly after her passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown. Friends and relatives will be received Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 4:00 p.m.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Contributions in memory of Katherine may be made to: VNA/Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.



Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
