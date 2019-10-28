|
|
Kathleen Brown
Hanover - Kathleen M. (Wrights) Brown, 101 of Hanover, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 25, 2019 at her sister's house. She was the loving wife of the late Bernard W. Brown who passed away December 22, 1985; together they shared 46 years of marriage.
Born June 23, 1918 in East Berlin, she was a daughter of the late Claude E. and Esther M. (Kroft) Wrights.
Kathleen worked as a supervisor at the Hanover Show Factory for close to 50 years. She was a long time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Kathleen enjoyed sewing and quilting, playing cards, and being with friends and family. She will be sorely missed as her light shined on everyone who knew her.
Kathleen is survived by a granddaughter, Rebecca Brown and her husband Peter Sansone of Glen Mills; a sister Lena Belle Reichert of Hanover and many loving great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Kathleen was preceded in death by her son Bill Brown and 12 brothers and sisters.
There will be no public viewing. Following cremation, a graveside service to celebrate the life of Kathleen will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Rest Haven Cemetery, at the intersection of Boundary and Westminster Ave., Hanover, PA with Rev. E. Robert Burkhart officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 York St, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019