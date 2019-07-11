Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Zartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen G. Zartman


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen G. Zartman Obituary
Kathleen G. Zartman

Hanover - Kathleen G. "Kass" Zartman, 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek.

Born on Monday, February 25, 1924 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Robert N. and Grace Reichart Caler. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Raymond E. Zartman, who died in 1994; a son, Wayne A. Zartman; and a brother, Marvin Caler. Mrs. Zartman was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ and was a former member of Grace United Church of Christ. She will be remembered for her love of playing Bingo.

Survivors include four grandchildren, Patrick Zartman, Anthony Zartman, Paul Zartman and his wife, Elizabeth, and Crista Zartman; and a daughter-in-law, Matilda "Tilly" Zartman of New Oxford.

The funeral will be held at 2 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolence Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now