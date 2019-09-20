|
|
Kathryn Marie Strickler
York - Kathryn Marie Strickler, 54, entered into rest at 10:53 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Strickler.
Born December 4, 1964 in York, Kathryn was the daughter of B. Wayne and Elizabeth Jane (Altland) Stambaugh of Dover.
She graduated from York Catholic High School in 1983 and most recently worked for BDP International.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York.
In addition to her parents, Kathryn is survived by her sister, Karen A. Gilbert and husband, Steven of Wrightsville; and her nephew, Jeremy Gilbert.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kathryn's graveside service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Charles Ocul A.J., Hospital Chaplain for Wellspan York Hospital.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd., York, PA 17402: or Immaculate Conception BVM Church, 309 S. George St., York, PA 17401.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019