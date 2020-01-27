|
|
Kathryn S. Miller
New Oxford - Kathryn (Shank) Miller, 102, went to be with her Savior on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late Harry Miller, who died in 1972.
Kathryn was born September 12, 1917, in York Springs, the daughter of the late D. Webster and Tillie (Lawver) Shank.
Kathryn attended a one room school house, then graduated from York Springs High School in 1935. She then went to Charleston, SC to work in the Navy Yard for three years during WWII, before returning to Harrisburg to attend beauty school. She owned and operated her own beauty salon for 12 years before marrying Harry and moving to Camp Hill, where they joined the Camp Hill Bowler's, which she enjoyed and received many trophies. After Harry's death in 1972, Kathryn did volunteer work.
Kathryn is survived by three sisters, Leurenna Myers of Hanover, Fayetta Kline of Idaville, and Roberta Householder of New Oxford. She was predeceased by four brothers, Lloyd, Clair, Glenn and Galen Shank, and two sisters, Harriet Fair and Romayne Kemper.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 AM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Linda Titzell officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in York Springs. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020