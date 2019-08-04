Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
30 W. Chestnut Street
Hanover, PA
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
30 W. Chestnut Street
Hanover, PA
1968 - 2019
Kelly Beck Obituary
Kelly Beck

Hanover - Kelly Michele Beck, 51, of Hanover, loving wife to Wayne Timothy Beck, Jr., was called to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by friends and family.

Born on Saturday, February 3, 1968 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Mildred "Rita" Woody of Parkton, MD and the late Charles M. Woody, Sr.. A member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Hanover, Kelly was active in the Hanover community and gave much of her time to the Hanover Area Parrothead Society and the of the Hanover Area, where she served on the Executive Leadership team as the Survivor and Caregiver Lead for the event for four years.

Kelly loved cooking and baking for friends, and playing the steel drums as a member of the Steel Pirate duo with her husband, Wayne. Her generous, infectious, fun-loving personality, made all who knew her feel welcomed and at ease within minutes of meeting her. Kelly's adventurous spirit was exemplified by her love of travel. She had a special love for the ocean and all things associated with it, especially mermaids. Kelly called the beach her happy place, and will always be Wayne's "little mermaid."

In addition to her mother and husband of nearly 19 years, she is survived by a brother, Charles M. Woody, Jr.; a nephew, Colin M. Woody, both of Parkton, MD; a fur-baby, Bo; and her extended family and many close friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4:30PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut Street, Hanover with The Rev. Kate Schroeder officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In honor of Kelly's life, those in attendance are asked to wear Hawaiian shirts and colorful clothing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover Area Parrothead Society team by visiting their website: www.RelayForLife.org/PAHanover.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 4, 2019
