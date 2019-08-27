Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Kenneth Shanebrook
Kenneth A. Shanebrook

1934 - 2019

Kenneth A. Shanebrook


1934 - 2019
Kenneth A. Shanebrook Obituary
Kenneth A. Shanebrook

Littlestown - Kenneth A. Shanebrook, 85, of Littlestown, died Sunday, Aug 25, at his home. He was the husband of Joan B. (Shull) Shanebrook for 67 years. Born Aug 19, 1934 in Taneytown, Ken was the son of the late Lake & Lala Sue (Smith) Shanebrook. He was a retired Salesman for UTZ of Hanover for 43 years.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Steve Shanebrook & Wanda and Keith Shanebrook & Cynthia, all of Littlestown; his four grandchildren: Dana B. Alexander, Brandi C. Smith, Ryan M. Shanebrook and Erin M. Almond; his 2 step grandchildren, Jeffrey Morris and Meredyth Haeme; his 5 great grandchildren: Logan, Brady & Kelsie Alexander, Madeline Shanebrook and Riley Almond and his 3 step great grandchildren: Ben Morris and Jordan & Carter Haeme. Ken was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Littlestown. He loved to work and spend time with his family.

Funeral Service is Saturday, Aug 31, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Rebecca Ajer-Frantz officiating. Viewing is Friday 4 - 7 P.M. and Saturday 10 - 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Ken's name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 665 St. Johns Rd., Littlestown, PA 17340 or VNA Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331. The family wishes to thank Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover and Spring Grove, Hospice Services and Special Care Givers, Sharon and Shelley. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 27, 2019
