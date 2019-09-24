|
Kenneth C. Brandt, Sr.
Hanover - Kenneth C. Brandt Sr., loving husband and father passed away at the age of 81 in Clearwater, Florida on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Kenneth was born on Tuesday, November 9, 1937 in Baltimore MD. He was the son of the late Kenneth B. and Margaret Yeager Brandt. Kenneth was a 1956 graduate of Patterson Park High School. He was a retired passenger conductor with Amtrak and Pennsylvanian Railroad for 39 years. He was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Church in Hanover, Hanover Elks BPOE#763, AmVets Post #22, and the VFW Post #2506. He was a member of the United Transportation Union. He was also a member of numerous clubs in the Indian Rocks - Clearwater Beach area.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Carol K. Brandt, his son Kenneth C. Brandt Jr. and his wife Kelly Brandt of Bel Air MD, two grandchildren Emily K. Brandt and Nicholas J. Brandt. He is also survived by Craig Motter and his wife Lori, Justin Motter, and Bradley Uppdegraff. He was predeceased in death by his late wife, Anna Brandt and survived by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11am at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover. Burial will follow in St. Vincent's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6-8 on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with a recitation of the Rosary at 8pm.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 24, 2019