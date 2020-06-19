Kenneth E. Bachman
Hanover - Kenneth E. Bachman, 80, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Center, York, PA.
Born May 23, 1940, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Edward R. and Pearl (Warner) Bachman. Kenneth was the loving husband of the late Delores M. (Miller) Bachman with whom he shared 45 years of marriage until her passing on May 1st, 2019.
Mr. Bachman was a member of St. David's United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA, and a life-time member of Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Company.
Mr. Bachman worked at the former Hanover Shoe Company, the Former Utz Meat Market and the former Sterner Market.
Kenneth is survived by one daughter, Virginia L. Hobbs of Rancho Cucamongo, CA; three step children, Victoria A. Wong of Santa Clarita, Ca, Stephen V. Krichten of Edgewood, MD, and Daniel R. Krichten of Hanover, PA; one step grandson, Stephen; two step great grandchildren, Sarah and Zachary; two brothers, Carl H. Bachman and wife Loretta of McSherrystown, PA, and Kevin L. Bachman and wife Nadine of Powhatan, VA; seven sisters, Irene G. Crumbie and husband Jesse of Manchester, MD, Ruth A. Bossom and husband Robert of Hanover, PA, Doris M. Day of New Oxford, PA, Gladys M. Sheely and husband Nevin of Littlestown, PA, Barbara E. Bauerline and husband Tom of Cottage Grove, TN, Sharon L. Krumrine and husband Roger of Westminster, MD and Debra L. Pearson and husband Les of Westminster, MD; and one sister-in-law, Judith M. Bachman of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Julie A. Thompson; and one brother, Harold E. Bachman.
A service to celebrate and remember Kenneth's life will be private, but live streamed for the public at 2:30 PM, Monday, June 22, 2020, with his Pastor, the Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. Burial will be in St. Bartholomew's Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. David's United Church of Christ, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at and the service watched at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.