Kenneth E. BoyerNew Oxford - Kenneth E. Boyer, 49, of New Oxford passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home.Born August 5, 1970 in York, he was the son of Jane (Stottlemyer) Auchey of Chesterton, IN and Carl E. Boyer Jr. and wife Louann of Hanover.Ken worked as an auto detailer within the Hanover area. He enjoyed cars and collecting matchbox cars.Surviving in addition to his parents are two siblings, Michael Boyer of Newville and Heather Posavac and husband Louie of Chesterton, IN; step siblings, Nicole Dahler, Andrea Barnhart, Bryan Dahler and Kristen Dahler.Services and burial will be private.