Kenneth E. Boyer
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth E. Boyer

New Oxford - Kenneth E. Boyer, 49, of New Oxford passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home.

Born August 5, 1970 in York, he was the son of Jane (Stottlemyer) Auchey of Chesterton, IN and Carl E. Boyer Jr. and wife Louann of Hanover.

Ken worked as an auto detailer within the Hanover area. He enjoyed cars and collecting matchbox cars.

Surviving in addition to his parents are two siblings, Michael Boyer of Newville and Heather Posavac and husband Louie of Chesterton, IN; step siblings, Nicole Dahler, Andrea Barnhart, Bryan Dahler and Kristen Dahler.

Services and burial will be private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved