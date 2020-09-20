Kenneth E. Emig
Abbottstown - Kenneth E. Emig, 74, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital.
Ken was born March 3, 1946, in Hanover, the son of the late Robert G.W. and Mabel M. (Hoke) Emig.
Ken was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Abbottstown, and he was the former owner of Emig's 81 Diner in Abbottstown.
Ken is survived by three sons, James M. Emig and his wife Melinda of Wrightsville, Marcos A. Emig and his wife Sarah of Lancaster, and Brett A. Emig and his wife Lauren of Abbottstown, 13 grandchildren, and two sisters, Erma Becker of Hanover, and Carolyn Holsopple of Abbottstown. He was predeceased by three brothers, Clair, Laverne and Harold Emig, and four sisters, Anna Sanders, Geraldine Roomsburg, Lena Breighner, and Doris Lease.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1-3 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, followed by sharing of memories at 3 PM. Burial will be private. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
.