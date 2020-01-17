|
Kenneth "Kenny" Kohler
New Oxford - Kenneth W. "Kenny" Kohler, Sr., 86, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at the UMPC Pinnacle Community Hospital in Harrisburg. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Hoffman) Kohler, his wife of 62 years.
Kenny was born March 26, 1933 in New Oxford, the son of the late Samuel Ray and Bertha Mae (Hetrick) Kohler.
In addition to his wife Shirley, Kenny is survived by a son, Kenneth W. Kohler, Jr. and his wife Cathy of New Oxford, a daughter, Debra L. Brooks and her husband Herbert of York, a son, Dennis A. Kohler of New Oxford, three grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. He was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
Following cremation, memorial services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 7 PM at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, with Rev. Elizabeth D. George officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6 until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA. 17325. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020