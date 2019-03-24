|
|
Kenneth "Pete" Mowrey
Littlestown, PA - Kenneth Leroy "Pete" Mowery, 82, of Littlestown, PA, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, MD. Born February 21, 1937 in Johnstown, PA, he was the son of the late Peter and Grace (Miller) Mowery. He was the devoted husband of Joan (VanScoyoc) Mowery, to whom he was married for almost 59 years.
Pete was a plumber with James J. Madden in Silver Spring, MD for 32 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. He was a member of American Legion Post #14 in Hanover, PA, the Moose Lodge in Westminster, MD and the Eagles Aerie in Littlestown, PA. Pete loved the outdoors especially camping, boating, and water skiing on the Potomac River at Falling Waters, WV. One of his favorite places to go with his grandchildren was what they called the candy factory, officially Snyder's Factory Store of Hanover. He loved dancing with his wife at Rosie's in New Oxford, PA and listening to classic country music. Finally, he loved NASCAR and was an avid fan of Kyle Bush, Jeff Gordon, and Dale Earnhardt. The family emphasized that Pete lived his life to the full.
Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Joan, are son, Kenneth Allen Mowery of New Market, MD; daughters, Sandra Harig and husband Jeff of Taneytown, MD and Michele Dearstine and husband John of Ijamsville, MD; grandchildren, Amanda Harig, Kortney Mowery, Johnny Dearstine, Brooke Harig, Joey Mowery, Morgan Mowery and Aubrey Dearstine; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Earl "Bud" Mowery and Donald Mowery; and sister, June Leckey.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Considering Pete's love for visitors, all are encouraged and welcome to celebrate his life!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pete's name may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care, 1075 Old Harrisburg Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 24, 2019