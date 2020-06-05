Kenneth S. Bucher
Gettysburg - Kenneth S. Bucher, 82 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. Born May 2, 1938 in Littlestown, PA he was the son of the late Clark and Naomi Evelyn (Wackerman) Bucher. Ken is survived by his wife, Sue Ellen (Wetzel) Bucher. He was a member of the Orrtanna United Methodist Church and the Littlestown Historical Society. Ken had worked at the Schindler Elevator Plant in Gettysburg for 30 years prior to his retirement. Through the excellent help of the Adams County Literacy Council, Ken learned to read at age 50 and spoke at the Harrisburg Forum for the Pennsylvania State Literacy Council Convention with Barbara Bush as the keynote speaker.Surviving in addition to his wife, is a daughter, Susan Laughman and husband Amos of Hanover, PA, a son, John C. Bucher and partner Josie of Long Beach, CA, step-daughter, Kara DeFriece and husband Steve of Orrtanna, PA a step-son, Kroy Taughinbaugh and wife Carmen of Harpers Ferry, WV, four grandchildren, Mikayla and Aubreigh DeFriece, Alex and Andrew Taughinbaugh. Ken was predeceased by two brothers, Jack and Thomas Bucher. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg from 10:00-11:00 AM followed by a private memorial service with Pastor Ken Acker, officiating. Interment will be private. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials to the Adams County Literacy Council in Ken's honor, 1685 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325
Gettysburg - Kenneth S. Bucher, 82 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. Born May 2, 1938 in Littlestown, PA he was the son of the late Clark and Naomi Evelyn (Wackerman) Bucher. Ken is survived by his wife, Sue Ellen (Wetzel) Bucher. He was a member of the Orrtanna United Methodist Church and the Littlestown Historical Society. Ken had worked at the Schindler Elevator Plant in Gettysburg for 30 years prior to his retirement. Through the excellent help of the Adams County Literacy Council, Ken learned to read at age 50 and spoke at the Harrisburg Forum for the Pennsylvania State Literacy Council Convention with Barbara Bush as the keynote speaker.Surviving in addition to his wife, is a daughter, Susan Laughman and husband Amos of Hanover, PA, a son, John C. Bucher and partner Josie of Long Beach, CA, step-daughter, Kara DeFriece and husband Steve of Orrtanna, PA a step-son, Kroy Taughinbaugh and wife Carmen of Harpers Ferry, WV, four grandchildren, Mikayla and Aubreigh DeFriece, Alex and Andrew Taughinbaugh. Ken was predeceased by two brothers, Jack and Thomas Bucher. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg from 10:00-11:00 AM followed by a private memorial service with Pastor Ken Acker, officiating. Interment will be private. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials to the Adams County Literacy Council in Ken's honor, 1685 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.