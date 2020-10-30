1/1
Kenneth W. Mosebrook
Kenneth W. Mosebrook

Hanover - Kenneth W. Mosebrook, 69, loving husband of Julie Braun Mosebrook, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home following a courageous battle with Glioblastoma.

Born on Monday, April 30, 1951 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Clair E. and Pauline Amspacher Mosebrook. A 1969 graduate of Hanover High School, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Penn State University in 1973. Ken began his career as a Manufacturing Engineer with Westinghouse and later retired from Leonhardt Manufacturing. After retirement, he achieved his certification as a Building Analyst Auditor, becoming a Home Energy Service Provider. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hiking, biking and canoeing.

Surviving, in addition to Julie, his wife of 48 years and high school sweetheart, is a sister, Gladys Matthias and her husband, Leroy, of Hanover; two brothers, Craig Mosebrook and his wife, Cindy, of Abbottstown and Dwight Mosebrook of East Berlin; two nephews, Daniel Matthias and his wife, Kelly, and Joel Mosebrook; a niece, Tina Bittinger and her husband, Mike; one great-niece and four great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on November 14, 2020 at Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Avenue, Hanover with Pastor Dom Aquilino officiating.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending will be required to wear masks and be socially distanced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County Rail Trail Authority, PO Box 335, Seven Valleys, PA 17360.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
