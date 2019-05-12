|
Kerry James
New Oxford - Kerry Lee James, 65, of Cross Keys Village passed peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover. Born October 17, 1953 in Reading, PA he was the son of June Irene (Miller) James of Hanover, PA and the late Dewey W. James, Jr.
Kerry was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hanover. He was employed for 14 years in the maintenance department of McClarin Plastic, Hanover. Kerry was a volunteer for a number of years at Hanover Hospital and participated in the Epilepsy Foundation. In his younger days he enjoyed bowling in the Hanover Bowling League.
In addition to his mother June, Kerry is survived by his children, Jennifer Leppo and her husband Ned of Spring Grove, PA and Jerome James and his wife Lauren of York Springs, PA; four grandchildren, Jackson James, Adelyn Leppo, Issac Leppo and Stella James; and three siblings, Cherry Cleary of Hanover, Dewey W. James, III of York and Peach Staley of Gettysburg.
A service to celebrate the life of Kerry Lee James will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331 with Pastor Faye Snyder officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Tuesday from 10am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Cemetery, Hanover.
For those desiring, contributions in memory of Kerry James may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, c/o Kirby Health Center, 71 N. Franklin St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18701.
To share memories of Kerry Lee James and to view a video tribute please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 12, 2019