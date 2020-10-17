Kevin Lee Shank
Hanover - Kevin Lee Shank, 60, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born January 22, 1960, in Mount Airy, MD, he was the son of the late Jack Lee and Marion (Hymiller) Shank.
Kevin was a graduate of South Carroll High School. He was a machine operator at ESAB, Hanover, PA.
Kevin enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, and football, his favorite team was the Oakland Raiders.
Kevin is survived by a son, Richard Lee Shank of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Lee Shank.
A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 1:00-3:00PM, Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. A graveside service will be held 11:00AM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, 805 South Main Street, Mount Airy, MD. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the services will be required to wear masks and social distance.
Memories and condolences may be shared at and the service watched at www.kenworthyfh.com
