Kevin Lee Shank
Kevin Lee Shank

Hanover - Kevin Lee Shank, 60, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.

Born January 22, 1960, in Mount Airy, MD, he was the son of the late Jack Lee and Marion (Hymiller) Shank.

Kevin was a graduate of South Carroll High School. He was a machine operator at ESAB, Hanover, PA.

Kevin enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, and football, his favorite team was the Oakland Raiders.

Kevin is survived by a son, Richard Lee Shank of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Lee Shank.

A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 1:00-3:00PM, Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. A graveside service will be held 11:00AM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, 805 South Main Street, Mount Airy, MD. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the services will be required to wear masks and social distance.

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at and the service watched at www.kenworthyfh.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
