Kim DeGroft
Spring Grove - Kim R. DeGroft, age 65, passed away suddenly, at home, on the morning of April 12, 2020. He was the loving husband of Christine E. (Thomas) DeGroft; they would have celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary together on May 7, 2020.
Kim was born in Hanover on July 13, 1954 and graduated from Hanover High School class of 1972 and also graduated from Penn State University with a B.S. in Parks and Recreation. He worked as a tractor trailer driver for Utz Quality Foods for over 40 years and retired in 2019. After retirement he held a part time job at South Hills Golf Club in Hanover, which he loved as being an avid golfer. He was a longtime member of St. Peter's Lischey's United Church of Christ in Spring Grove; where he was very active and enjoyed volunteering at the church. He was also a sports fanatic and in his younger years he enjoyed bowling and playing softball as well as following his favorite teams. His greatest passion was golf; but he also loved singing and was involved in several church choirs and choral groups over the years. Kim was a kind and fun-loving people person, who enjoyed talking to anyone that he came across. He was a loving devoted husband, father and grandfather and cherished spending time with his family and especially his two grandsons.
In addition to his wife Christine, he is survived by his son Jason Flynn, his wife Breanna and his grandsons Devyn and Grayson. He is also survived by his mother Jean E. DeGroft, his sister Kris Suter and husband Joe of Arlington VA, his nephew Shawn Suter, his niece Erica Suter, his mother-in-law Betty Thomas; his sister-in-law Connie Neiderer, husband Mike and his nephew Matt Neiderer. He was predeceased by his father Robert DeGroft, his father-in-law Gerald Thomas and his nephew Zachary Neiderer.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, services are being held privately by his family. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Funeral services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Peter's Lischey's U.C.C., 5671 Lischey's Church Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020