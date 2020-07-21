Kimberly A. Nieves
McSherrystown - Kimberly A. Nieves, 48, of McSherrystown, peacefully transitioned into the next life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the wife of David E. Iacavone with whom she shared six years of marriage.
Born February 27, 1972 in Hanover, she was the daughter of Deborah (Morgret) Nieves of Hanover, and the late Luis A. Nieves.
Prior to her illness Kim worked for Lincoln Bus Lines and the Hanover Moose. She was a member of the Hanover Moose and attended Hanover High School. Kim enjoyed gardening, painting, photography, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her children.
Surviving in addition to her mother and husband are four children, Storm, Maddison, Preston, and Bryce; and four siblings, Tabitha Nieves, Kelley Linebaugh, Tory Nieves, and Benjamin Nieves.
The funeral service and burial will be held privately.
