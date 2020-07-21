1/1
Kimberly A. Nieves
1972 - 2020
Kimberly A. Nieves

McSherrystown - Kimberly A. Nieves, 48, of McSherrystown, peacefully transitioned into the next life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the wife of David E. Iacavone with whom she shared six years of marriage.

Born February 27, 1972 in Hanover, she was the daughter of Deborah (Morgret) Nieves of Hanover, and the late Luis A. Nieves.

Prior to her illness Kim worked for Lincoln Bus Lines and the Hanover Moose. She was a member of the Hanover Moose and attended Hanover High School. Kim enjoyed gardening, painting, photography, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her children.

Surviving in addition to her mother and husband are four children, Storm, Maddison, Preston, and Bryce; and four siblings, Tabitha Nieves, Kelley Linebaugh, Tory Nieves, and Benjamin Nieves.

The funeral service and burial will be held privately.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com






Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
July 22, 2020
Kim was our waitress quite a few times when we would go to the Moose on taco night, she was always very pleasant to be around, and a lot of fun. Very sad to hear of her passing.
Ronna & Gene Morelock
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
We were disheartened to find out about Kim's illness, but encouraged by her positive attitude. We, in turn, are so sorry to hear of her passing. May God wrap his arms of comfort around her family during this difficult time.
Shawn and Jessica Dubs
Classmate
