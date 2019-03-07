Kimberly A. Shultz



Spring Grove - Kimberly Ann Shultz, 55, of Spring Grove, PA, entered God's eternal care on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.



Born April 19, 1963 in York, PA, she was the daughter of Morris and Charlotte (Cramer) Fishel. Kimberly was the loving wife of Kevin D. Shultz with whom she shared thirty years of marriage.



Kimberly was a 1981 graduate of South Western High School, Hanover, PA.



Kimberly was a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, Glen Rock, PA. She was a homemaker and enjoyed baking, decorating, being outside, enjoying nature, her pets and spending time with her family.



In addition to her loving husband, Kevin, Kimberly is survived by her loving sons, Benjamin T. Shultz of Shrewsbury, PA, and Brady J. Shultz of Spring Grove, PA, currently serving in the U.S. Navy; three brothers, Fred Fishel of Spring Grove, PA, Steve Fishel of Abbottstown, PA, and Tim Fishel of Abbottstown, PA; and one sister, Vickie Creamer of Spring Grove, PA. Kimberly was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Fishel.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Kimberly will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 3444 Sticks Rd, Glen Rock, PA, with her Pastor, Rev. Paula Murray officiating. Burial will be in St. Jacob's Stone Church Cemetery, Glenville, PA. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kimberly's memory to the Hospice Program of the VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison Street, Hanover, PA 17331.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.