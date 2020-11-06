Kimberly S. Arnsberger
Gettysburg, PA - Kimberly S. Arnsberger, 54, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born September 7, 1966 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Delbert H. and Barbara A. (Caskey) Mock. She was the wife of Kevin L. Arnberger, of Gettysburg to whom she was married to for 34 years.
Kimberly was a 1984 graduate of Biglerville High School. She worked as a procurement specialist at the Gettysburg Hospital for 34 years. She was active in a number of organizations to fight against cancer, including Relay For Life
, the American Cancer Society
, and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
.
In addition to her husband, Kim is survived by her daughter, Erin Henderson and her husband Dave, of Aspers, PA, her two granddaughters, Emma and Autumn, her four sisters, Darla Nimmon and her husband Tim, of Gettysburg, Deb Himes and her husband Ed, of Aspers, Carol Bower and her husband Doug, of Biglerville, Melissa Bowers and her husband Jason, of York, a number of nieces and nephews, as well as her support dog, Skip.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA with Pastor Kenneth Reid officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the time of the service Tuesday night at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Wellspan Cancer Patient Help Fund.