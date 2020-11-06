1/1
Kimberly S. Arnsberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly S. Arnsberger

Gettysburg, PA - Kimberly S. Arnsberger, 54, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born September 7, 1966 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Delbert H. and Barbara A. (Caskey) Mock. She was the wife of Kevin L. Arnberger, of Gettysburg to whom she was married to for 34 years.

Kimberly was a 1984 graduate of Biglerville High School. She worked as a procurement specialist at the Gettysburg Hospital for 34 years. She was active in a number of organizations to fight against cancer, including Relay For Life, the American Cancer Society, and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

In addition to her husband, Kim is survived by her daughter, Erin Henderson and her husband Dave, of Aspers, PA, her two granddaughters, Emma and Autumn, her four sisters, Darla Nimmon and her husband Tim, of Gettysburg, Deb Himes and her husband Ed, of Aspers, Carol Bower and her husband Doug, of Biglerville, Melissa Bowers and her husband Jason, of York, a number of nieces and nephews, as well as her support dog, Skip.

Funeral services will be held 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA with Pastor Kenneth Reid officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the time of the service Tuesday night at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Wellspan Cancer Patient Help Fund.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved