Kirby G. Hoke
Hanover - Kirby G. Hoke, 75, of Hanover, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.
Born May 28, 1945 in Hanover, he was the son of the late John F. and Mildred A. (Masenheimer) Hoke and stepson of Elizabeth Senft.
Kirby had been employed with A&P Grocery Stores in Hanover and York, Martins Potato Chip Co. in Thomasville and most recently Fisher Auto Parts in Hanover. He was a 1963 graduate of Eichelberger High School and proudly served his country in the US Navy during Vietnam. Kirby was aboard the USS Hornet which retrieved the astronauts returning from the moon in 1969. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, York Street in Hanover, the McSherrystown Home Assoc. and the McSherrystown Moose.
Surviving is his brother, Gary T. Hoke and wife Lois of Hanover; a niece, Michelle Rager and husband Ben; two nephews, Timothy and Michael Hoke; a great-nephew, Riley Rager; and a great-niece, Adeline Rager.
A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with Rev. E. Robert Burkhart officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and Relatives will be received Wednesday 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks will be required for those in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kirby may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 York St., Hanover, PA 17331.
